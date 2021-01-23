Stably USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003186 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $580,676.28 and $1,172.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,541,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,498 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

