Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) & Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Critical Review

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $1.98 billion 2.05 $141.00 million $1.56 33.66

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.26% 19.05% 4.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 3 3 0 2.50

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Aerojet Rocketdyne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerojet Rocketdyne is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides liquid and solid rocket propulsion systems, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns approximately 11,394 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

