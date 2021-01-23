Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.50

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €64.50 ($75.88) and last traded at €63.75 ($75.00), with a volume of 28852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €64.50 ($75.88).

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.