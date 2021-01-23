Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.50

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €64.50 ($75.88) and last traded at €63.75 ($75.00), with a volume of 28852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €64.50 ($75.88).

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79.

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.