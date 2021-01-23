S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT) Trading 5.5% Higher

S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €21.42 ($25.20) and last traded at €21.24 ($24.99). 467,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.14 ($23.69).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of S&T AG (SANT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of S&T AG (SANT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T AG (SANT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get S&T AG (SANT.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.67.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for S&T AG (SANT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T AG (SANT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.