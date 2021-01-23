Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $222.88 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.