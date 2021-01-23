SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 10025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

