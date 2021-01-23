Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

