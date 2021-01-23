Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 1,136,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

