Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.