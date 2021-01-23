Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,100. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.