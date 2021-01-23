Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.