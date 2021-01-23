Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.