Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $390.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $350.25 and last traded at $348.30. 1,639,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,326,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.05.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.