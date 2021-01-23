Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $170.90 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.