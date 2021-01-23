Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.45

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and traded as high as $161.00. Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 195,389 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £643.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.33.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

