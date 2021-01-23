Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells $302,843.51 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

