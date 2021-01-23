Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells $302,843.51 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.51.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.