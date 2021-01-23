Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,192.00

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and last traded at GBX 3,144 ($41.08), with a volume of 7962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,013 ($39.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectris plc (SXS.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,565.63 ($33.52).

Get Spectris plc (SXS.L) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,910.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,658.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.