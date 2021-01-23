Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SEPJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$43.04 during midday trading on Monday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. Spectris has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

