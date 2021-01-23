Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

