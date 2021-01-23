SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $309.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

