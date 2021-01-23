SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 580,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

