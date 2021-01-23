SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SPTN opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $649.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $628,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 173.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

