Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $3.33 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00283500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040963 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,296,268 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.