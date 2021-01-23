SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $32,779.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $32,779.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,340,391 coins and its circulating supply is 9,264,369 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

