S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,564. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.