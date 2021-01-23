Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,287 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at $12,875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

