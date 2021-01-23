Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

