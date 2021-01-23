Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 805 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 486,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $2,612,719. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

