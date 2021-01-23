Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $160,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.