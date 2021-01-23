Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 273.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

