Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 347.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 64.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,129,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 444,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

