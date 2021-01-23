Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $133,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. FMR LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.