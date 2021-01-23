Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,896 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 515.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

NVTA opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,544,994. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

