Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.49. 248,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,181. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

