Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,492 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

The Southern stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,675. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

