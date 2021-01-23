Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $628,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amcor by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amcor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

