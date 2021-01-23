Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,937 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

