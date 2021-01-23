Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Soliton worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Soliton by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $10.40 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

