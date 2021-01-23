Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 294,159 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 416,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

