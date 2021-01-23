Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.07.

SOI stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 113,671 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

