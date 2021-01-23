SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,200 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

