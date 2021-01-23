SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

