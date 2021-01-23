SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in McKesson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

