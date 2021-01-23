SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.