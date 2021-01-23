SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $48.90 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

