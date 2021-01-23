Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

