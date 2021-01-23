SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.09 or 0.00103658 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00283500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040963 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.