Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $39,495,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,184,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

