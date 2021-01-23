Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $286,638.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20.

On Monday, November 16th, Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30.

SNAP opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap by 6.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 120,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.