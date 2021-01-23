SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 16.8% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $94,402.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.74 or 0.03859690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00430725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.47 or 0.01335258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00539397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00428523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00271223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022884 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.